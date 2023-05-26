McCarthy: Progress on debt talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House negotiators are making progress toward an agreement with the White House to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, racing to close out a deal ahead of a looming deadline to avert a potentially catastrophic government default, Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday.

But McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol there was still more work to do.

“I thought we made progress last night, we’ve got to make more progress now,” he said. “Now we’ve got a short timeframe.”