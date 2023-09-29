 | Fri, Sep 29, 2023
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan collapses; government shutdown almost certain

September 29, 2023 - 1:39 PM

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, speaks outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 20. (GETTY IMAGES/AFP/SAUL LOEB/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the federal government temporarily open collapsed on Friday as hard-right holdouts rejected the package, making a shutdown almost certain.

McCarthy’s right-flank Republicans refused to support the bill despite its steep spending cuts of nearly 30% to many agencies and severe border security provisions, calling it insufficient.

The White House and Democrats rejected the Republican approach as too extreme.

