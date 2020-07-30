Menu Search Log in

Meet Perseverance, JPL’s newest Mars rover

Rover ready for liftoff after months of uncertainty. Project will search for evidence that Mars once had life.

By

National News

July 30, 2020 - 9:29 AM

An illustration of NASA's Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars. The vehicle, built at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will blast off for Mars as soon as Thursday. Photo by (NASA/TNS)

NASA’s newest Mars rover is called Perseverance, and it has already lived up to the name.

Weighing in at just over a ton and loaded with the most sophisticated instruments ever sent to the red planet, the six-wheeled vehicle has already survived a hurdle no previous rover has had to face: a global pandemic.

After overcoming months of uncertainty, Perseverance is at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, awaiting the start of the 309-million-mile journey that will take it to an ancient lake bed that may contain evidence of extraterrestrial life.

