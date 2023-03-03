Messy storms roll eastward after slamming South

A storm system marched eastward Friday, threatening heavy snow in the Midwest and Northeast after spawning likely tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana that damaged homes, businesses, a university campus and left thousands without power.

The storms will threaten the Tennessee and Ohio valleys with high winds and possible tornadoes as they move toward New England, officials said.

Parts of southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana saw rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow and strong wind gusts Friday, according to Indiana Michigan Power.