Michelle Obama kicks off DNC with blunt warning

WASHINGTON (AP) — At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, former first lady Michelle Obama told party members that “when they go low, we go high.”

After four years of President Donald Trump, she came back to give it to them straight.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can; and they will, if we don’t make a change in this election,” Mrs. Obama told her party in a blunt and emotional appeal that capped the first night of the Democrats’ convention.