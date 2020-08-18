Menu Search Log in

Michelle Obama kicks off DNC with blunt warning

Former First Lady outlined dire stakes for the election, saying President Donald Trump is 'in over his head' and the 'wrong president for our country.'

August 18, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said “In one of the states that determined the outcome” of the 2016 presidential race, “the winning margin averaged out to just two votes per precinct — two votes.” Is that true? PolitiFact explores.

WASHINGTON (AP) — At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, former first lady Michelle Obama told party members that “when they go low, we go high.”

After four years of President Donald Trump, she came back to give it to them straight.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can; and they will, if we don’t make a change in this election,” Mrs. Obama told her party in a blunt and emotional appeal that capped the first night of the Democrats’ convention. 

