Michigan’s tart cherry business turning sour

When fourth-generation farmer John Pulcipher took on the family’s cherry farm business full-time 16 years ago, he says the profits were fairly good for the crop, particularly for growers like him in the Traverse City area.

But increasing challenges over the past several years forced Pulcipher, 67, to recently clear out all 110 acres of his cherry trees in Acme Township, northeast of Traverse City. It’s a decision he says he contemplated for the past two years as he faced weather concerns and competition from imports that have driven down — and in some cases eliminated — profits for tart cherry farmers.

“There’s a confluence of things that have happened in the area and on the farm that just made me say it’s time for me to move on,” he said.