 | Thu, Aug 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Michigan’s tart cherry business turning sour

Farmers in Michigan are removing or reducing the number of tart cherry trees as competition from imports have driven down or eliminated profits.

By

National News

August 10, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Michigan has long been the top U.S. producer of tart cherries, accounting for 75% of the national total, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the state, Michigan produced 201 million pounds of tart cherries in 2018 valued at $280.1 million. (Dreamstime/TNS)

When fourth-generation farmer John Pulcipher took on the family’s cherry farm business full-time 16 years ago, he says the profits were fairly good for the crop, particularly for growers like him in the Traverse City area.

But increasing challenges over the past several years forced Pulcipher, 67, to recently clear out all 110 acres of his cherry trees in Acme Township, northeast of Traverse City. It’s a decision he says he contemplated for the past two years as he faced weather concerns and competition from imports that have driven down — and in some cases eliminated — profits for tart cherry farmers.

“There’s a confluence of things that have happened in the area and on the farm that just made me say it’s time for me to move on,” he said.

Related
March 23, 2023
February 2, 2023
June 25, 2018
May 12, 2018
Most Popular