 | Sun, Jan 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Midwest airports hit hard by weather and virus

More than 2,600 US flights canceled. Kansas City, Denver, Detroit and Chicago worst hit.

By

National News

January 1, 2022 - 7:20 PM

Travelers arrive at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, on Dec. 21, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

More than 2,600 flights into and out of the U.S. were canceled Saturday, and more than 4,000 were delayed, according to the tracking firm FlightAware.com, amid bad weather and staff shortages caused by the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Southwest Airlines Co. canceled 472 flights and delayed another 798 — a third of all its scheduled trips; while regional carrier SkyWest Inc. canceled 479 flights and delayed another 406, more than 44% of all its scheduled flights.

Among the bigger national carriers, Delta Air Lines Inc. cut 10% of its flights while American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. each scrubbed 7%, according to the site.

Related
December 27, 2021
October 12, 2021
January 30, 2020
January 8, 2020
Most Popular