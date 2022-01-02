Midwest airports hit hard by weather and virus

More than 2,600 flights into and out of the U.S. were canceled Saturday, and more than 4,000 were delayed, according to the tracking firm FlightAware.com, amid bad weather and staff shortages caused by the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Southwest Airlines Co. canceled 472 flights and delayed another 798 — a third of all its scheduled trips; while regional carrier SkyWest Inc. canceled 479 flights and delayed another 406, more than 44% of all its scheduled flights.

Among the bigger national carriers, Delta Air Lines Inc. cut 10% of its flights while American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. each scrubbed 7%, according to the site.