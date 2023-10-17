 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
Missouri approves ‘Grain Belt Express’ power line

Missouri regulators cleared the way for a transmission line to connect Missouri to green energy producers across the Midwest, including Kansas. The line's total capacity is pegged at roughly the equivalent of four nuclear power plants.

National News

October 17, 2023 - 2:15 PM

The Grain Belt was previously envisioned as a 4,000 megawatt line that would drop off a small portion of its power in Missouri. But with Thursday’s approval, Invenergy can construct a 5,000 megawatt line and drop half of its power in the state. Photo by KANSAS NEWS SERVICE/CHRIS NEAL

State regulators gave final approval Thursday to the owners of the Grain Belt Express transmission line to drop off thousands of megawatts of clean power in Missouri.

The decision by the Missouri Public Service Commission was the final regulatory approval Chicago-based Invenergy needed to begin the first phase of the line, to be built in Kansas and Missouri.

For years, Invenergy has been working through regulatory approvals and acquiring land easements to build the 800-mile high-voltage transmission line, which will carry renewable energy from wind-swept western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to the Indiana border.

