Missouri governor’s overseas junket draws attention

The 10-day trip to Israel and Greece includes spouses, lawmakers and business leaders

November 26, 2021 - 10:56 AM

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in August 2020. (Chris Kohley/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When Gov. Mike Parson departs Missouri for a 10-day trade mission to Israel and Greece next week, he’ll be traveling with his wife, a top aide and his spouse, a four-person security detail and at least a dozen others.

Parson confirmed the trip Tuesday after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had previously reported officials were eyeing the dates as a replacement trip for one canceled last year because of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Left off the schedule this time around were visits to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

