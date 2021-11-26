Missouri governor’s overseas junket draws attention

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When Gov. Mike Parson departs Missouri for a 10-day trade mission to Israel and Greece next week, he’ll be traveling with his wife, a top aide and his spouse, a four-person security detail and at least a dozen others.

Parson confirmed the trip Tuesday after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had previously reported officials were eyeing the dates as a replacement trip for one canceled last year because of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Left off the schedule this time around were visits to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.