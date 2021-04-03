 | Sat, Apr 03, 2021
MLB yanks All-Star Game from Georgia over voting law

Decision is a consequence of Georgia's legislature enacting more stringent voting regulations.

April 3, 2021 - 7:56 AM

Trust Park in Atlanta. Photo by (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta lost Major League Baseball’s summer All-Star Game on Friday over the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws that critics — including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola — have condemned as being too restrictive.

The decision to pull the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park amounts to the first economic backlash against Georgia for the voting law that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law March 25.

Kemp has insisted the law’s critics have mischaracterized what it does, yet GOP lawmakers adopted the changes largely in response to false claims of fraud in the 2020 elections by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. The law includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

