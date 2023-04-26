Montana transgender lawmaker faces censure or expulsion

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican leaders will vote Wednesday on censuring or expelling lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, a transgender state representative who’s been silenced on the state House floor since last week after telling colleagues they would “have blood on their hands” over their votes to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children.

Zephyr’s supporters disrupted Monday’s House session and authorities arrested seven people in a confrontation that Republicans claim Zephyr had encouraged. The first-term Democrat received notice from House leaders Tuesday night informing her of the plan to consider disciplinary action against her, according to a letter she posted on social media.

“I’ve also been told I’ll get a chance to speak,” Zephyr tweeted. “I will do as I have always done — rise on behalf of my constituents, in defense of my community and for democracy itself.”