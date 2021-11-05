 | Fri, Nov 05, 2021
More getting vaccinated as U.S. continues fight against COVID-19

Nearly 98% of Americans older than 65 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a sign that fewer are resisting the jab. Others who had taken a "wait and see" approach also are more likely to be vaccinated.

By

National News

November 5, 2021 - 3:23 PM

A person receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Guatemalan Maya Center in Lake Worth, Florida on August 13, 2021.

The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again.

Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated and the nation’s over-65 population, which bore the brunt of the pandemic when it started nearly two years ago, is enthusiastically embracing vaccines. 

Nearly 98% of the over-65 population has received at least one COVID-19 shot and more than 25% of them have gotten boosters, just weeks after they were authorized. The improving metrics could get a boost from President Joe Biden’s workplace mandate unveiled Thursday and the launch of COVID-19 shots in elementary-age students.

