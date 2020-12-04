Menu Search Log in

More than 20,000 remain evacuated in California fires

Firefighters continued to battle wind-whipped fires in Orange County. As of Friday morning, the blaze had burned more than 6,400 acres and was 10% contained.

National News

December 4, 2020 - 4:53 PM

Firefighters extinguish hot spots from the Bond fire along Santiago Canyon Road in unincorporated Orange County. Photo by (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters on Friday were continuing to battle a wind-whipped wildfire that exploded in Orange County after igniting late Wednesday.

The Bond fire began as a “fully engulfed house fire” in the 29000 block of Silverado Canyon Road, according to Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy.

Gusty Santa Ana winds pushed flames into surrounding hillsides, where they met bone-dry vegetation that fueled the fire’s rapid growth.

