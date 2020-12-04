More than 20,000 remain evacuated in California fires

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters on Friday were continuing to battle a wind-whipped wildfire that exploded in Orange County after igniting late Wednesday.

The Bond fire began as a “fully engulfed house fire” in the 29000 block of Silverado Canyon Road, according to Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy.

Gusty Santa Ana winds pushed flames into surrounding hillsides, where they met bone-dry vegetation that fueled the fire’s rapid growth.