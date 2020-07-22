Menu Search Log in

Mourners flock to John Lewis mural in Atlanta to honor ‘true hero’

The 65-foot high mural pays homage to the Civil Rights icon.

By

National News

July 22, 2020 - 9:51 AM

People gather in front of the large John Lewis mural in Atlanta on Saturday. Photo by (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

ATLANTA — Sixty-five feet high, the mural of John Lewis towers over Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn district. Never has the outsized tribute seemed more appropriate.

On Saturday, mourners gathered in the shadow of the civil rights icon’s famous image, paying their respects to the man and his legacy.

“I moved to Atlanta because of John Lewis,” said Vernon Johnson, 59. When he retired from the military, Johnson said he wanted to raise his children in a city where they could connect with their African American heritage.

