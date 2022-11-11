 | Fri, Nov 11, 2022
Musk: Twitter’s survival at stake

Without a sudden influx of revenue, Elon Musk warned Twitter employees the company may not survive. Musk purchased Twitter in October for $44 billion.

November 11, 2022 - 10:08 AM

Tech mogul Elon Musk has again sold several billion dollars in Tesla shares following his expensive purchase of social media firm Twitter. Photo by (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can’t find new ways of making money.

Workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely as it continues to lose high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations.

That includes Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety — a previously little-known executive who became the public face of Twitter’s content moderation after Musk took over and who had been praised by Musk for defending Twitter’s ongoing efforts to fight harmful misinformation and hate speech. An executive confirmed Roth’s resignation to coworkers on an internal messaging board seen by The Associated Press.

