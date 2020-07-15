Menu Search Log in

Mysteries remain as schools grapple with reopening

Lack of specific information makes it difficult for schools to know how to reopen. Opinions vary across the country.

July 15, 2020 - 8:59 AM

Kansas officials are scheduled to announce today plans for reopening schools this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE PHOTO VIA KANSAS NEWS SERVICE/KCUR.ORG

As fall approaches in the U.S. and school districts debate whether to resume in-person classes, the issue is complicated by a dearth of knowledge about how COVID-19 is transmitted to and from children.

Other nations have sent children back to school — or never shuttered schools to begin with — but none has done so with the virus surging as it is in the U.S. On Monday, cases in the U.S. rose by 64,605 from a day earlier to 3.34 million.

It is now broadly recognized that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be airborne in crowded, indoor spaces like schools. And children are commonly known to be spreaders of other respiratory viruses, like the seasonal flu. But while there’s significant data showing children aren’t likely to become very ill from COVID-19, there’s less information on how likely they are to transmit it to others.

