 | Fri, Jul 22, 2022
Mystery shrouds colossal Brink’s heist at I-5 truck stop: Who stole millions in gems, gold?

“We are talking multi millions here. It is a huge amount of money,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau Sgt. Michael Mileski, a veteran of investigating armored car and bank capers.

National News

July 22, 2022 - 3:04 PM

On July 11, a team of burglars bypassed a Brink’s truck’s locking mechanism and used the storage containers to haul away precious gems, gold and other valuables. RAWPIXEL.COM

When experts recall the most notorious jewelry heist in modern history, they talk about the tunneling into Hatton Garden in London or the Antwerp, Belgium, break-in that took months of planning.

Then there is the case of the heist earlier this month at the Flying J truck stop along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine.

In the early hours of July 11, two armed guards left their Brink’s  big rig, giving a gang of thieves a 27-minute window to make the huge snatch, its total value still a mystery. Estimates range from $10 million to $100 million.

