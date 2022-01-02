Nanny saves toddler, but dies from injuries

NEW YORK — A heroic Brooklyn nanny struck by a truck as she pushed a 1-year-old boy she was caring for to safety has died of her injuries, relatives and the child’s family said Saturday.

Arcellie “Celi” Muschamp, 52, died Friday after being in a medically-induced coma since the Dec. 20 crash.

“Sadly, Celi was unable to survive the injuries and she passed away earlier today surrounded by love, comfort and family,” Patrick Mullen, the father of the boy Muschamp was caring for wrote on a GoFundMe post collecting money for the mother of two’s medical care. “My wife and I will forever consider her the guardian angel of our son Rowan, whom she saved through her actions and sacrifice.”