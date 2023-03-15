 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
NASA moonwalkers will get sleeker space suits

The next time astronauts step foot on the moon — perhaps as early as late 2025 — they'll be wearing a sleeker, more flexible spacesuit. NASA unveiled the new spacesuits Wednesday.

March 15, 2023 - 2:05 PM

The advanced spacesuit ensures astronauts are equipped with high-performing, robust equipment and can accommodate a wide range of crew members. Photo by Axiom Space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade.

Exactly what that looks like remained under wraps. The company designing the next-generation spacesuits, Axiom Space, said Wednesday that it plans to have new versions for training purposes for NASA later this summer.

The moonsuits will be white like they were during NASA’s Apollo program more than a half-century ago, according to the company. That’s so they can reflect heat and keep future moonwalkers cool.

