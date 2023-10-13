 | Fri, Oct 13, 2023
NASA spacecraft launched to rare metal asteroid

The spacecraft Psyche will take six years to reach a rare and mysterious metal-covered asteroid.

October 13, 2023 - 3:07 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.

Most asteroids tend to be rocky or icy, and this is the first exploration of a metal world. Scientists believe it may be the battered remains of an early planet’s core, and could shed light on the inaccessible centers of Earth and other rocky planets.

SpaceX launched the spacecraft into an overcast midmorning sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Named for the asteroid it’s chasing, Psyche should reach the huge, potato-shaped object in 2029.

