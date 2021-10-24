 | Sun, Oct 24, 2021
Menu Search Log in

NASA turns focus on planet Earth

The threat of climate change prompts space scientists to focus on home

By

National News

October 24, 2021 - 8:19 AM

View of the Earth as viewed by the Apollo 17 crew traveling toward the moon, December 7, 1972. Photo by (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — After decades of gazing into space, NASA is turning its technology back toward Earth to study the effects of drought, fire and climate change on the Blue Planet.

At the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge last Thursday, scientists and state officials gathered to discuss how satellite data, 3D imaging and new radar and laser technologies can provide invaluable insights into Earth’s rapidly changing systems.

Some said the meeting marked a sea change for previously siloed agencies, and underscored the need to work together to solve the climate crisis.

Related
April 28, 2021
November 11, 2020
February 7, 2019
November 15, 2013
Most Popular