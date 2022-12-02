 | Fri, Dec 02, 2022
National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage

A national call service intended to help anyone with mental health issues, is back online after a daylong outage Friday. The call service was launched nationally in July.

December 2, 2022 - 1:32 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, was back up and running Friday after a daylong outage.

The call service, which was launched in July, was restored shortly before midnight on Thursday. People experiencing a mental health crisis were still able to reach a mental health counselor by texting 988 or by visiting 988lifeline.org to start a chat.

The federal government is investigating the hotline’s outage, Health and Human Services spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in a tweet late Thursday night.

