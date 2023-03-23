 | Thu, Mar 23, 2023
NC approves Medicaid expansion

North Carolina's decision to expand Medicaid leaves Kansas as one of only 10 holdout states. Several Republican-led states have begun considering expanding Medicaid after years of steadfast opposition.

March 23, 2023 - 3:17 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Medicaid expansion deal in North Carolina received final legislative approval on Thursday, capping a decade of debate over whether the closely politically divided state should accept the federal government’s coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

North Carolina is one of several Republican-led states that have begun considering expanding Medicaid after years of steadfast opposition. Voters in South Dakota approved expansion in a referendum in November. And in Alabama, advocates are urging lawmakers to take advantage of federal incentives to expand Medicaid in order to provide health insurance to more working people.

Kansas, however, has not expanded Medicaid and that does not seem likley this year, either. 

