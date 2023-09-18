 | Mon, Sep 18, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NC Republicans seek control over election boards

By

National News

September 18, 2023 - 2:18 PM

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the N.C. General Assembly on Monday, March 6, 2023. Photo by (Travis Long/The News & Observer/TNS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans who control the North Carolina legislature with veto-proof majorities are close to wresting supervision of elections from the governor and the governor’s party — almost always the Democrats for over a century.

A bill that could reach Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk this week would, among other changes, take away from him and future governors the power to appoint members of the State Board of Elections. It would give that authority to legislative leaders instead.

The legislation also could lead to the ouster of the top elections administrator ahead of the next presidential election in a state where former President Donald Trump squeezed out a razor-thin win over Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. North Carolina was Trump’s narrowest victory that year, raising hopes among Democrats that Biden could win there in 2024.

Related
March 5, 2019
February 22, 2019
August 28, 2018
June 23, 2016
Most Popular