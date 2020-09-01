Menu Search Log in

New round of stimulus checks stuck in limbo

Talks about relief package resumed last week but Congress remains locked in a stalemate.

By

National News

September 1, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Raleigh, N.C. — A second round of coronavirus stimulus checks remains in limbo as August draws to a close without an agreement among lawmakers on a relief package.

Talks about the relief package, which is expected to include stimulus checks, resumed last week, Nexstar/the Associated Press reported Sunday. But Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a stalemate and unable to reach a compromise on spending.

In mid-May the House of Representatives passed the Democrats’ $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill, the Heroes Act, that was never voted on in the Senate. Senate Republicans introduced their own $1 trillion package, the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools, or HEALS, Act in late July, McClatchy News reported.

