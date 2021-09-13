 | Mon, Sep 13, 2021
New storm threatens Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Nicholas was expected to make landfall Lin Texas as a hurricane today. It's likely to bring heavy rains and floods to the Gulf Coast region, including storm-battered Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest in the Gulf of Mexico. (National Hurricane Center/TNS)

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas was strengthening just off the Gulf Coast and could make landfall in Texas as a hurricane today as it brings heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said top sustained winds reached 60 mph. It was traveling north-northwest at 5 mph on a forecast track to pass near the South Texas coast later today, then move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas by this evening.

Several schools in the Houston and Galveston area were closed today because of the incoming storm.

