New storm threatens Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas was strengthening just off the Gulf Coast and could make landfall in Texas as a hurricane today as it brings heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said top sustained winds reached 60 mph. It was traveling north-northwest at 5 mph on a forecast track to pass near the South Texas coast later today, then move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas by this evening.

Several schools in the Houston and Galveston area were closed today because of the incoming storm.