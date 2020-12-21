Menu Search Log in

Next up: Those over 75, essential workers

Federal advisory panel recommended people 75 and older and essential workers should be next in line for COVID-19 vaccine. A second vaccine began rolling out to hospitals this week.

December 21, 2020 - 9:34 AM

A federal advisory panel recommended Sunday that people 75 and older and essential workers should be next in line for COVID-19 shots. Photo by UNSPLASH.COM

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory panel recommended Sunday that people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers should be next in line for COVID-19 shots, while a second vaccine began rolling out to hospitals as the nation works to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The two developments came amid a vaccination program that began only in the last week and has given initial shots to about 556,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech already is being distributed, and regulators last week gave approval to the one from Moderna Inc. that began shipping Sunday.

