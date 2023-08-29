 | Tue, Aug 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

No. 2 Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer

Steve Scalise, the second-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Scalise, who was wounded in a shooting during a softball game in 2017, is undergoing treatment.

By

National News

August 29, 2023 - 3:27 PM

U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), right, speaks as House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), left, listens after a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C. House GOPs held a conference meeting to discuss their agenda. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment.

Scalise, 57, said he will continue to serve in the House. He described the cancer as “very treatable” and said it was detected early.

The Louisiana Republican was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. 

Related
November 22, 2021
September 3, 2021
May 12, 2021
May 5, 2021
Most Popular