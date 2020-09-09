No stimulus checks in slimmed-down GOP virus relief package

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans plan to vote later this week on another economic relief package for Americans dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the slimmed-down plan — which does not include new checks for individuals — is already a deal-breaker for Democrats, ensuring that the stalemate will continue.

The Republican proposal would restore enhanced unemployment benefits through Dec. 27 but halves the amount to $300 per week. It would also provide funding for schools and child care centers, a new round of the popular Paycheck Protection Program and liability protections for businesses.

The $500 billion plan is far less than the minimum $2.2 trillion that Democrats want to spend on a new package, and even less generous than the $1 trillion plan Republicans unveiled just weeks ago.