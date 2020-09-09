Menu Search Log in

No stimulus checks in slimmed-down GOP virus relief package

Stalemate likely to continue as Republicans, Democrats square off on reduced economic relief package.

By

National News

September 9, 2020 - 9:09 AM

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), center, and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), second from right, emerge from a meeting Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla - Getty Images - TNS

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans plan to vote later this week on another economic relief package for Americans dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the slimmed-down plan — which does not include new checks for individuals — is already a deal-breaker for Democrats, ensuring that the stalemate will continue.

The Republican proposal would restore enhanced unemployment benefits through Dec. 27 but halves the amount to $300 per week. It would also provide funding for schools and child care centers, a new round of the popular Paycheck Protection Program and liability protections for businesses.

The $500 billion plan is far less than the minimum $2.2 trillion that Democrats want to spend on a new package, and even less generous than the $1 trillion plan Republicans unveiled just weeks ago.

Related
September 1, 2020
August 20, 2020
July 23, 2020
May 13, 2020
Trending