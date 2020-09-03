Menu Search Log in

No, the CDC didn’t reduce the nation’s coronavirus death toll

Post shared by QAnon conspiracy theory supporters claims only 6% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were real. The CDC data was widely misinterpreted.

By

National News

September 3, 2020 - 9:54 AM

Donald Trump supporters who are proponents of the "QAnon"conspiracy theory pose for a photo after Trump spoke at a MAGA rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. Photo by (Kirby Wilson/Tampa Bay Times/Zuma Press/TNS)

False theories that the country’s top public health officials drastically decreased the estimate of the coronavirus death toll went viral on social media over the weekend, in part thanks to posts President Donald Trump shared. Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, also shared the fake news.

The posts, which have been shared by supporters of the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its data to say that only 6% of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. were real. One such post the president shared has been removed by Twitter.

Although the numbers cited did come from CDC data, they were widely misinterpreted, health experts say.

Related
September 2, 2020
May 26, 2020
April 30, 2020
April 2, 2020
Trending