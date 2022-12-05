 | Mon, Dec 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings

About 20 people spent the night at an emergency shelter at the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage, said Phil Harris, executive director of the local American Red Cross chapter.

By

National News

December 5, 2022 - 5:41 PM

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.

Across Moore County southwest of Raleigh on Monday, businesses handed out free food or coffee, temporary stop signs were erected at intersections where traffic lights went dark and businesses without internet conducted transactions in cash. One local economic official described the area known for its golf courses and local pottery as “eerily quiet” at a time of year when businesses are normally full of tourists and holiday shoppers. County schools were also closed, and a 9 p.m.-5 a.m. countywide curfew was in place.

Meanwhile, federal, state and local authorities were undertaking a massive investigation of what’s being described as a serious attack on critical infrastructure. Utility officials said it could take until Thursday to restore all power.

Related
October 24, 2021
September 17, 2018
May 27, 2014
August 17, 2010
Most Popular