 | Fri, Aug 11, 2023
‘Nothing left’ after Maui fire

Residents of the town destroyed by a rapidly moving wildfire have been left homeless and devastated. The death toll is expected to climb above 55.

By

National News

August 11, 2023 - 2:30 PM

A Kula home that Civil Beat's Maui reporter Marina Riker was renting burned in the wildfires this week. At least six people have died in fires in Maui, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Some injuries have been reported, but officials did not provide a number. Crews continue to battle fires in Maui and the Big Island, which have been fanned in part by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm. Photo by (Marina Riker/Civil Beat/ZumaPress Wire/TNS)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Retired mailman and Vietnam veteran Thomas Leonard lived in the historic former capital of Hawaii for 44 years until this week, when a rapidly moving wildfire burned down his apartment, melted his Jeep and forced him to spend four terrifying hours hiding from the flames behind a seawall.

“I’ve got nothing left,” Leonard said Thursday as he sat on an inflatable mattress outside a shelter for those who fled the blaze that decimated the town of Lahaina. “I’m a disabled vet, so now I’m a homeless vet,” he added with a small laugh.

The fire that tore across the coastal Maui town and caught many by surprise has already claimed dozens of lives — a toll expected to climb — and burned more than 1,000 buildings. It has turned a centuries-old hamlet beloved by travelers and locals alike into a charred, desolate landscape.

