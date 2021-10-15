 | Fri, Oct 15, 2021
Nursing schools see applications rise

Nurses are getting burned out by the COVID-19 crisis and quitting, but applications to nursing schools are rising as young people see the pandemic as a challenge.

Registered Nurse Priscilla V., left, gives a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot to Luis Nufio, an after-school coach, at Eagle Rock High School on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Eagle Rock, California. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Nurses around the U.S. are getting burned out by the COVID-19 crisis and quitting, yet applications to nursing schools are rising, driven by what educators say are young people who see the global emergency as an opportunity and a challenge.

Among them is University of Connecticut sophomore Brianna Monte, a 19-year-old from Mahopac, New York, who had been considering majoring in education but decided on nursing after watching nurses care for her 84-year-grandmother, who was diagnosed last year with COVID-19 and also had cancer.

“They were switching out their protective gear in between every patient, running like crazy trying to make sure all of their patients were attended to,” she said. “I had that moment of clarity that made me want to jump right in to health care and join the workers on the front line.”

