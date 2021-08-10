 | Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

NY Gov. Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment

Days after investigators laid out several allegations of sexual harassment, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation today. While denying the allegations, Cuomo said it would be best if he stepped aside.

By

National News

August 10, 2021 - 11:42 AM

A billboard urging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign is seen near downtown Albany, New York, on March 2. The governor announced his resignation today, after investigators detailed allegations that he sexually harassed at least 11 women. Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty Images / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the pandemic.

In a televised address, the 63-year-old Democrat emphatically denied intentionally showing any disrespect toward women but said that fighting back against what he called the “politically motivated” attack on him would subject the state to months of turmoil, and “I cannot be the cause of that.”

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government,” Cuomo said.

Related
August 10, 2021
August 3, 2021
March 22, 2021
March 8, 2021
Most Popular