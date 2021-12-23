 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
NYC cases spike, but vaccinations keep intensive care rates down

While COVID cases in New York City have spiked, officials say that vaccinations have helped to keep patients out of intensive care. NYC is also opening more testing sites and have not decided on plans for New Year's Eve.

December 23, 2021 - 9:11 AM

Groups of people line up to get tested for Covid-19 in Times Square on December 05, 2021, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — With COVID-19 cases spiking, New York City officials said Wednesday they’re opening more testing sites and restricting visiting at city-run hospitals and jails — but having crowds in Times Square for New Year’s Eve is still a go, for now.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said no decision had been made on banning people from the annual ball drop celebration, even as Fox said it was canceling its live broadcast because of concerns about the omicron variant.

“The preference is to keep it on, it’s an important event for the city,” de Blasio told MSNBC, adding that revelers would have to show vaccination proof and that officials were weighing other precautions.

