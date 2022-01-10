 | Mon, Jan 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

NYC fire kills 19, injures many others

An apartment fire in New York City left several people gravely injured. A malfunctioning electric space heater was blamed for the blaze that killed 19, including nine children.

By

National News

January 10, 2022 - 8:38 AM

Firefighters hoisted a ladder to rescue people through their windows after a fire broke out inside a third-floor duplex apartment at 333 E. 181st St. in the Bronx Sunday. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors worked Monday to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in a New York City high-rise building. Nineteen people, including nine children, died in the blaze.

Dozens of people were hospitalized, and as many as 13 were in critical condition after Sunday’s fire in the Bronx, already the city’s deadliest in three decades. 

Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater, plugged in to give extra heat on a cold morning, started the fire in the 19-story building. 

Related
January 10, 2022
January 6, 2022
August 21, 2020
October 28, 2019
Most Popular