 | Sat, Sep 03, 2022
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group was charged with conspiracy.

September 2, 2022 - 5:42 PM

Trump supporters try to force their way through a police barricade in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, hoping to stop Congress from finalizing Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Kellye SoRelle — general counsel for the anti-government group — was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, the Justice Department said.

SoRelle, 43, is a close associate of Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers’ leader who is heading to trial later this month alongside other extremists on seditious conspiracy charges.

