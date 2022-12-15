 | Thu, Dec 15, 2022
Officials revise tool to track obesity

In recent decades, severe obesity among children in America has nearly quadrupled, experts said.

U.S. health officials have revised a tool to track the rising cases of severe obesity among children who were previously off the charts.

Updated growth charts released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now extend to a body mass index of 60 — up from previous charts that stopped at a BMI of 37, with additional categories to track obesity in kids ages 2 to 19.

