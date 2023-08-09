 | Wed, Aug 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Ohio voters reject plan to make it tougher to protect abortion rights

Ohio voters defeated a GOP-backed plan to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution. An opponent called it a "deceptive power grab."

By

National News

August 9, 2023 - 2:21 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters on Tuesday resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to change the state’s constitution, setting up a fall campaign that will become the nation’s latest referendum on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide protections last year.

The defeat of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future constitutional amendments, rather than the 60% supermajority that was proposed. Its supporters said the higher bar would protect the state’s foundational document from outside interest groups.

Voter opposition to the proposal was widespread, even spreading into traditionally Republican territory. In fact, in early returns, support for the measure fell far short of former President Donald Trump’s performance during the 2020 election in nearly every county.

Related
January 22, 2021
January 31, 2020
January 30, 2020
November 10, 2011
Most Popular