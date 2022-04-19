 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
Oklahoma joins race to land major company

A Japanese broadcaster reported that Panasonic Corp. is looking at Kansas and Texas as a potential location to produce electric-vehicle batteries for Tesla and other automakers.

April 19, 2022 - 3:42 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday asked state lawmakers to approve a massive package of financial incentives, including tapping into the state’s reserve funds, to help lure an unnamed company to the state.

The first-term Republican said he was prohibited by a non-disclosure agreement from naming the company or outlining the total cost of the package. But he hinted that the incentives targeted a company associated with the electric-vehicle industry.

“Tens of billions of dollars are going to be invested over the next five to seven years in this space, and we want Oklahoma to be the spot that these folks land,” Stitt said.

