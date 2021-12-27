 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Omicron disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

Tens of thousands of travelers had their holiday plans upended as the latest COVID-19 variant forced the cancelation of hundreds of flights.

December 27, 2021 - 12:15 PM

Annette Taylor shops in Dilworth Plaza on Friday ahead of Christmas.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping.

Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.

But shoppers shrugged off the omicron variant, and holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, according to one spending measure.

