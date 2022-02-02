Once again, crime doesn’t pay

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family will be released from an Iowa prison on parole after serving nearly five years, but he could be forced to return to prison in another state if he doesn’t pay required restitution.

Eddie Tipton appears to owe about $1.6 million in restitution in four states and said in court documents filed in January 2020 that he couldn’t pay. As of a 2019 court document, he had paid less than $2,000 toward the states’ restitution.

The Iowa Board of Parole granted release to Tipton on Jan. 20 because of good behavior, and he will be allowed to live in Texas, a board document said.