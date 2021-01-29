Menu Search Log in

One-dose shot offers good protection; new hope against virus

All Covid-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the new coronavirus, usually by spotting the spiky protein that coats it. But they're made in very different ways.

January 29, 2021 - 3:11 PM

Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot — not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses.

J&J said Friday that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective — 85% — against the most serious symptoms.

There was some geographic variation. The vaccine worked better in the U.S. — 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19 – compared to 57% in South Africa, where it was up against an easier-to-spread mutated virus. 

