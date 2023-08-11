 | Fri, Aug 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

PACT Act benefited 340,000 in first year

It's been one year since the PACT Act law took effect. More than 340,000 veterans and their families have been assisted with $1.85 billion in related claims distributed so far.

By

National News

August 11, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Family members hold up images of late loved ones at an Aug. 10, 2022, ceremony where U.S. President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — One of the “most significant laws ever signed to help veterans” has already assisted over 340,000 former service members and their survivors seeking care for illnesses and cancers now presumed to be connected to open burn pits and other toxins, President Joe Biden said in Utah on Thursday as he marked one year since the law took effect.

There is no overall deadline to submit PACT Act-related claims, but the deadline to qualify for retroactive benefits dating back to the law’s enactment, which earlier had been set for Aug. 9, has been extended until Aug. 14.

Biden signed the Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or the PACT Act, last August, expanding health care eligibility for up to 3.5 million post-9/11 veterans, and for those who served during the Vietnam and Cold War eras.

Related
July 25, 2023
March 6, 2023
February 27, 2023
November 28, 2022
Most Popular