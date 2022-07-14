 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Parents cooperating in July 4 mass shooting

Local police reported Crimo III to Illinois State Police as a “clear and present danger,” but state police approved his application for an FOID card, with his father’s sponsorship in December 2019.

July 14, 2022 - 3:29 PM

Residents drop off flowers and leave chalk messages at a memorial on July 7, 2022, depicting the seven people killed after a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

CHICAGO — An attorney who represents the parents of the man charged with murder in the Highland Park mass shooting on the Fourth of July said they have been cooperating with the law enforcement investigation of the shooting.

In response to concerns that Robert “Bobby” Crimo III’s father sponsored him for a firearm owner’s identification card, attorney George Gomez said, “We still take the position at the time the father (Robert Crimo Jr.) consented to the FOID application, that he was not aware that the son was a danger to anyone else or himself.”

Also, regarding police being called to multiple previous domestic altercations, Gomez told the Tribune, “I don’t know how any domestic violence from … years ago are related to any motive the child would have had.”

