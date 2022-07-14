Parents cooperating in July 4 mass shooting

CHICAGO — An attorney who represents the parents of the man charged with murder in the Highland Park mass shooting on the Fourth of July said they have been cooperating with the law enforcement investigation of the shooting.

In response to concerns that Robert “Bobby” Crimo III’s father sponsored him for a firearm owner’s identification card, attorney George Gomez said, “We still take the position at the time the father (Robert Crimo Jr.) consented to the FOID application, that he was not aware that the son was a danger to anyone else or himself.”

Also, regarding police being called to multiple previous domestic altercations, Gomez told the Tribune, “I don’t know how any domestic violence from … years ago are related to any motive the child would have had.”