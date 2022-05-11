 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Passenger lands plane

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing.

A plane landed safely thanks to the help of an air traffic controller who instructed a passenger on how to land the plane at Palm Beach International Airport. (Thomas Barrat/Dreamstime/TNS)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the man said Tuesday afternoon, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications. “My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 280.

