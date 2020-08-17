Menu Search Log in

Pelosi calls House back to vote on Postal bill

Summer recess cut short to discuss legislation that would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing changes under new postmaster general.

By

August 17, 2020 - 9:31 AM

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C)walks out of the chamber of the US House of Representatives after the debate on the additional 484 billion dollar relief package amid the coronvirus pandemic at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 23. Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images / TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Pelosi is cutting short lawmakers’ summer recess with a vote expected the Saturday on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency as tensions mount. President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has sparked nationwide outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks just as millions of Americans will be trying to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus outbreak.

“In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central,” Pelosi wrote Sunday in a letter to colleagues, who had been expected to be out of session until September. “Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the president.”

