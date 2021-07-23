 | Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Pelosi: ‘Deadly serious’ Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP

As Republicans threaten to boycott the Jan. 6 probe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it will continue even without them.

By

National News

July 23, 2021 - 1:50 PM

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pictured at the U.S. Capitol on June 24, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unfazed by Republican threats of a boycott, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will take on its “deadly serious” work whether Republicans participate or not. 

The Republicans’ House leader, Kevin McCarthy, called the committee a “sham process” and suggested that GOP lawmakers who take part could face consequences. McCarthy said Pelosi’s rejection of two of the Republicans he had attempted to appoint was an “egregious abuse of power.” 

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

The escalating tension between the two parties — before the investigation has even started — is emblematic of the raw partisan anger that has only worsened on Capitol Hill since then-President Donald Trump’s supporters laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. With most Republicans still loyal to Trump, and many  downplaying the severity of the violent attack, there is little bipartisan unity to be found. 

