Pelosi treated for injury

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) was admitted to a hospital for evaluation after she sustained an injury during an official engagement while traveling with a bipartisan congressional delegation in Luxembourg, according to her spokesperson.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” her spokesperson Ian Krager wrote in a statement.

“She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the [congressional delegation] engagements to honor the courage of our service members during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.”

The trip to Luxembourg is to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Krager wrote that Pelosi was honored to travel with the delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny.