 | Fri, Dec 13, 2024
Pelosi treated for injury

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was admitted to a hospital after sustaining an injury while traveling with a bipartisan congressional delegation in Luxembourg.

By

National News

December 13, 2024 - 2:15 PM

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference in response of the sentencing ruling in the Hong Kong 47 case Nov. 19, 2024, in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Forty-five defendants in the Hong Kong 47 case, including Benny Tai and Joshua Wong, received sentences in the city’s largest national security trial. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) was admitted to a hospital for evaluation after she sustained an injury during an official engagement while traveling with a bipartisan congressional delegation in Luxembourg, according to her spokesperson.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” her spokesperson Ian Krager wrote in a statement.

“She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the [congressional delegation] engagements to honor the courage of our service members during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.”

The trip to Luxembourg is to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Krager wrote that Pelosi was honored to travel with the delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny.

