 | Fri, Sep 02, 2022
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House seat

Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat.

By

National News

September 1, 2022 - 2:55 PM

U.S. House candidate Mary Peltola, left, takes a selfie with fellow candidates Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III after an Anchorage, Alaska, Chamber of Commerce forum June 27. ANCHORAGE DAILY NEWS/LOREN HOLMES/TNS

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor.

Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March.

“I don’t think there will be another birthday like today,” Peltola said.

